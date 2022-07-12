‘I’ve no intention of resigning’: Pope Francis says he is staying put for now

Pope Francis has said he would not continue living in the Vatican or return to his native Argentina if he were to retire, but said he has no intention yet of standing down.

“Certainly not,” Francis answered with a smile when asked if he would stay in the Vatican as a retired pope, adding that he would remain in Rome where he could continue hearing confessions.

"I’m the bishop of Rome, in this case the emeritus bishop of Rome," Francis said in an interview with Spanish-language broadcaster TelevisaUnivison that aired on Tuesday.

During the interview Pope Francis discussed several topics, including the war in Ukraine, child sexual abuse in the church and the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the population.

The 85-year-old pontiff took the opportunity to deny that he had plans to retire any time soon.

“I’ve no intention of resigning, not for the moment,” he said. Adding however that that "the door is open" after Pope Benedict XVI became the first pope in 600 years to step down in 2013.

Almost a decade after his resignation Benedict continues to endure criticism for leaving his role as the head of the Vatican, which traditionally lasts until death. He was also criticised for keeping his papal name, instead of reverting to his birth name, Joseph Ratzinger.

History itself will help to better regulate the contentious issue of the emeritus pope, Francis said in the interview.

"The first experience went rather well because he’s a saintly and discreet man, and he handled it well," Francis said of Benedict’s retirement. "But in the future, things should be delineated more, or things should be made more explicit… I think for having taken the first step after so many centuries, he gets 10 points. It’s a marvel”.

His age and recent health issues had fuelled widespread speculation regarding his retirement, as well as unconfirmed rumours that he had cancer.

But in an interview this month with Reuters, Francis denied this, joking that his doctors "didn’t tell me anything about it", and for the first time gave details of the knee condition that has prevented him carrying out some duties.