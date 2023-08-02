Watch live: Pope Francis visits Portugal for World Youth Day festival

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as Pope Francis arrives in Portugal on Wednesday, 2 August, for World Youth Day.

The event was created by the late Pope John Paul for young Catholics in their teens or early 20s.

It is held every two or three years in a different city and is often dubbed the "Catholic Woodstock."

This year's event is the first time it has been held since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The pontiff will take part in a welcoming ceremony at Figo Maduro Air Base in Lisbon before visiting the Portuguese president, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, later this morning.

As part of the festival, young people will meet for Masses, vigils and other social and religious gatherings.

Around 330,000 young people have registered and many more are expected to attend, the Vatican has said.

Portuguese authorities have predicted more than one million attendees.