Watch live: Pope Francis meets refugees who fled Ukraine on Hungary visit

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Pope Francis is expected to meet with refugees who fled from Ukraine during the invasion as part of his three-day trip to Hungary.

This morning (29 April), the religious leader is attending both the Elizabeth of Hungary Church to meet with less-fortunate people, before heading over to the ‘Protection of the Mother of God’ church, to meet the Greek Catholic community.

Yesterday, Pope Francis met nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban, encouraging him to keep an open-mind when it comes to refugees, particularly because of the country’s close borders with Ukraine.

This is Pope Francis’s first trip since he was hospitalized for bronchitis last month, and he’ll be leading an open-air mass outside parliament tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.