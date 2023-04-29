Jump to content

Watch live: Pope Francis meets refugees who fled Ukraine on Hungary visit

Sophie Thompson
Saturday 29 April 2023 07:51
Pope Francis is expected to meet with refugees who fled from Ukraine during the invasion as part of his three-day trip to Hungary.

This morning (29 April), the religious leader is attending both the Elizabeth of Hungary Church to meet with less-fortunate people, before heading over to the ‘Protection of the Mother of God’ church, to meet the Greek Catholic community.

Yesterday, Pope Francis met nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban, encouraging him to keep an open-mind when it comes to refugees, particularly because of the country’s close borders with Ukraine.

This is Pope Francis’s first trip since he was hospitalized for bronchitis last month, and he’ll be leading an open-air mass outside parliament tomorrow.

