Pope Leo to host Hollywood icons during special event at the Vatican

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Approximately three dozen Hollywood stars, including Cate Blanchett, Chris Pine, and Adam Scott, will meet Pope Leo at the Vatican this weekend, it was announced on Monday.

Oscar-winning directors Spike Lee, George Miller, and Gus Van Sant will join the special audience with Leo, the first US Pope.

The Vatican stated the pontiff "has expressed his desire to deepen dialogue with the World of Cinema... exploring the possibilities that artistic creativity offers to the mission of the Church and the promotion of human values."

While papal events typically feature high-ranking Catholic cardinals, such an assembly of Hollywood figures is rare.

However, the late Pope Francis hosted comedians like Conan O'Brien, Stephen Colbert, and Jimmy Fallon at the Vatican in June 2024.

Among others set to take part in Saturday's event with Leo are actors Alison Brie, Dave Franco, and Viggo Mortensen and directors Joanna Hogg, Tony Kaye and Julie Taymor.

Ahead of the new event, the Vatican shared four of the pope's favourite films: It's a Wonderful Life, The Sound of Music, Ordinary People and Life Is Beautiful.

Pope Leo XIV recently met Robert De Niro at the Vatican ( Vatican Media )

Saturday's event is being organised by the Vatican's culture office as part of the Church's ongoing Holy Year.

The new event comes as Pope Leo XIV, the first American head of the Catholic Church, recently hosted Robert De Niro at the Vatican.

The Oscar-winner wanted to conclude his 48-hour visit to Rome with a handshake from the Pope and posed for photos.

“Rome is more than a city; it’s a living work of art,” De Niro said to Mayor Roberto Gualtieri, who presented him with the Lupa Capitolina, the city’s highest honour.

The protagonist of legendary films — including The Godfather, for which he even learned the Sicilian accent — accepted the award with emotion: “To be recognised here, in a place that has given so much to the world of culture, cinema, and beauty, is truly moving…”

The actor added: “My family has roots in Italy, so this recognition holds a very special meaning for me.”