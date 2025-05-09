Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pope Leo has been accused of failing to properly investigate allegations of child sexual abuse against priests in his churches in Chicago and Peru.

The Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP) say they have made the Vatican well aware of the then-Cardinal Robert Prevost’s reported inaction on the allegations, filing an official complaint with Vatican officials against the new Pope in March. They say they have not had a response.

The allegations focus on Leo not opening a formal church investigation into claimed sexual abuse carried out by two priests in the Diocese of Chiclayo, Peru, which the pontiff led from 2014 to 2023, as well as allowing a priest accused of sexually abusing minors in Chicago to live near a school.

The Independent has approached the Vatican for comment.

In the first instance, three Peruvian women who alleged abuse against a local Father dating back to 2007, as well as against another priest, claimed that, under Leo’s watch in 2022, the Diocese downplayed details and documentation of their story after they sent it to the Vatican.

Survivors of church sexual abuse have called on the new Pope to act swiftly against the scourge ( Vatican Media )

They also alleged, in downplaying the claims, that the Diocese intentionally prevented the church from taking action against the accused priests.

“The allegations ... are particularly significant, since Prevost's current post as head of the Dicastery for Bishops oversees complaints and investigations of episcopal negligence in abuse cases around the world,” the Pillar, a Catholic news outlet investigating the church, reported in a September 2024 article.

The outlet claims that Leo met with the accusers in April 2022 and encouraged them to take their case to the civil authorities while the church investigated.

The church’s investigation was reportedly “shelved for lack of evidence and because the statute of limitations had expired”.

The Vatican has reportedly denied any wrongdoing in this case.

The second claim concerns allegations that Leo failed to notify St Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, an elementary school in Chicago, that an Augustine priest accused of abusing minors had moved to a friary half a block away.

That priest remained near the school for two years. He was relocated only after the US Conference of Catholic Bishops passed a law to keep priests suspected of abuse far away from children.

In the letter sent by SNAP to the Vatican in March, the group requested that Vatican officials “conduct a thorough investigation” into Leo’s involvement in the two instances.

They have since called for the new pontiff to take "decisive action" within his first 100 days against sexual abuse within the church, including passing a zero-tolerance law and establishing a reparations fund supported by church assets.