At the moment he was elected, Pope Leo told God: ‘You’re in charge’

Pope Leo XIV has revealed his immediate, heartfelt reaction upon being elected leader of the 1.4 billion-member Catholic Church, telling God: "You're in charge and you lead the way.”

Speaking publicly for the first time about the profound duty of leading the global Church, the first U.S. Pope shared his thoughts during a press conference aboard his flight home from Lebanon. Leo recounted how, during the secret conclave in May to choose the successor to the late Pope Francis, he began to sense the immense responsibility might fall to him.

"I resigned myself to the fact when I saw how things were going – I said, 'this could be a reality,'" the 70-year-old pontiff explained. "I took a deep breath. I said, 'Here we go, Lord, you're in charge and you lead the way.'"

He added that he had told a reporter the day before his election, "I simply said everything is in the hands of God and I believe that profoundly."

Before his election, Leo, previously Cardinal Robert Prevost, was a relatively unknown figure on the world stage. He had dedicated decades to missionary work and served as a bishop in Peru, only becoming a senior Vatican official in 2022.

Pope Leo talking to reporters on his flight home from Lebanon

Another cardinal present at the conclave later disclosed that Prevost had put his head in his hands inside the Vatican's Sistine Chapel as the daunting prospect of the papacy became clear.

Pope Leo admitted on Tuesday that he is still adapting to the intense media scrutiny that accompanies his role, joking about journalists' attempts to interpret his expressions.

"My face is very expressive, but I am oftentimes amused by how the journalists interpret my face," he remarked. "Sometimes I get really great ideas from all of you, because you think you can read my mind or my face." He then added, "You are not always correct."

Concluding his inaugural overseas trip to Turkey and Lebanon, the Pope also outlined plans for future international visits. He expressed a desire to travel to Africa next, suggesting Algeria as a potential destination to further Muslim-Christian dialogue, a theme he championed during his first trip where he pleaded for peace in the Middle East and hosted inter-religious meetings.

Other nations mentioned included Argentina, Uruguay and Peru, though he noted the timing for these, whether next year or in 2027, remained uncertain. Joking about the excitement his election sparked in Peru, he quipped: "I think they would receive me."