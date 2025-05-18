Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch in full: Pope Leo XIV holds inaugural mass in front of thousands at St Peter’s Square

Holly Patrick
Sunday 18 May 2025 15:20 BST
Comments
Close

Pope Leo XIV delivered his inaugural mass in the Vatican’s St. Peter's Square on Sunday, 18 May, in front of world leaders and thousands of well-wishers.

Catholic convert JD Vance, who clashed with Francis over the Trump administration's hard-line immigration policies, led a US delegation alongside secretary of state Marco Rubio, who is also Catholic.

Volodymyr Zelensky, his wife, Olena Zelenska, his chief adviser Andriy Yermak and foreign minister Andriy Sybiha were also in attendance.

Ahead of the formal ceremony, the pontiff greeted enthusiastic crowds, estimated to reach around 150,000 people today, during his first ride in the open-top popemobile.

Faithful held flags and cheered “Viva il Papa!” as Leo, the first American pope, waved back to them as he looped slowly through the square.

Leo replaces Pope Francis, from Argentina, who died on 21 April after leading the Church for 12 years.

During the inauguration mass, the pontiff received two signs of his pontificate — the "pallium" and the fisherman's ring, marking his role as successor of Peter.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in