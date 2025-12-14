Pope criticises prison overcrowding during special service for inmates

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pope Leo XIV has strongly criticised prison overcrowding and inadequate inmate rehabilitation programmes, delivering his message during a special Mass for detainees, guards, and their families at the Vatican on Sunday.

The event marked the final occasion of the Holy Year 2025.

An estimated 6,000 individuals participated in the weekend pilgrimage, according to the Vatican.

Attendees included representatives from major Italian detention facilities, alongside prison volunteers, wardens, and chaplains hailing from 90 different countries. Notably, several groups of inmates were granted special permission to attend, as confirmed by the Italian penitentiary chaplain’s association.

Pope Leo XIV delivers his speech as he celebrates a Mass on the occasion of the Jubilee of Prisoners in St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Sunday, Dec. 14 ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

In his homily, Pope Leo XIV acknowledged the often-poor conditions faced by prisoners, even within wealthier nations. He urged for a prevailing sense of charity and forgiveness towards both prisoners and those responsible for their custody.

“Here, we can mention overcrowding, insufficient commitment to guarantee stable educational programs for rehabilitation and job opportunities,” he said, adding that patience and forgiveness are needed.

“On a more personal level, let us not forget the weight of the past, the wounds to be healed in body and heart, the disappointments, the infinite patience that is needed with oneself and with others when embarking on paths of conversion, and the temptation to give up or to no longer forgive,” he said.

As the last big event of the 2025 Jubilee, the Mass in many ways closed out the Holy Year that Pope Francis inaugurated Christmas Eve 2024, which had as its main thrust transmitting a message of hope especially for those on society’s margins.

During his 12-year pontificate, Francis had prioritized ministering to prisoners to offer them hope for a better future. On Dec. 26 last year Francis travelled to Rome’s Rebibbia prison to open its Holy Door and include the inmates in the Jubilee celebrations.

Leo recalled that visit in Sunday's homily, as well as Francis’ Holy Year appeal for governments around the world to offer prison amnesties and pardons, which are a mainstay of the Catholic Church's Jubilee tradition.

In Italy, prison overcrowding is a longstanding problem that has been denounced by the European Court of Human Rights and humanitarian organizations.

Antigone, an Italian prisoner advocacy group, said Italian prisons are now at 135% overcapacity, with more than 63,000 people detained in facilities with fewer than 47,000 beds. Italian prison authorities received 5,837 complaints of inhuman or degrading treatment last year, 23.4% more than in the previous year, Antigone said.

The Mass was the final big Jubilee event of the 2025 Holy Year, which Leo will officially close out on Jan. 6 when he shuts the Holy Door of St. Peter's.