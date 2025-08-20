Pope Leo to live in Vatican ‘flatshare’ when he moves into papal apartments

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pope Leo XIV is planning to invite a number of potential ‘flatmates’ to live with him when he moves into the papal apartments later this year, according to reports.

Days after his election, the Pope announced he would live in apartments in the 16th-century Apostolic Palace, unlike his predecessor Pope Francis.

Ten rooms are being renovated, ready for three or four of his brethren to move in with him, local media outlet La Repubblica reported.

Father Edgard Rimaycuna, the Pope’s Peruvian personal secretary is among those expected to be invited.

open image in gallery Leo became Pope earlier this year ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

It is thought to be the first time in modern history a pope will share the palace’s third-floor living quarters.

“It seems to be new to me,” Vatican correspondent Iacopo Scaramuzzi told The Telegraph. “I don’t know if that takes account of the long history of the church but certainly in the modern era.”

On the 13 May, just days after being elected, the Pope vowed never to give up being an Augustinian, a religious order which cherishes community living.

“I will have to give up many things,” said Leo XIV after celebrating mass and lunching with his brethren. “My life has changed, but I will never give up being an Augustinian.”

This led to the plans to bring a small community of Augustinians with him to the luxurious Apostolic Palace, La Repubblica reported.

Despite the late pope not living there, seals were placed on the doors of the apartment on 21 April after he died in keeping with tradition.

Francis spent the years of his pontificate in the simply furnished Santa Marta residence in the Vatican, preferring daily contact with ordinary people.

open image in gallery The apartments include the pope’s bedroom, private study, and medical suite, and the Sunday blessing of pilgrims gathering in St Peter’s Square is delivered from its window ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

“In my opinion, Leo is definitely different to Francis but not that different,” Mr Scaramuzzi said. “He is returning to the papal apartments, but not like a king.”

It is tradition for new popes to renovate the papal apartments, which have been the official residence of popes since 1870.

The Vatican has given few details about the latest work, but technicians have spent months repairing water and humidity damage accumulated over 12 years of vacancy.

A cornice also reportedly detached from a kitchen window earlier this year, prompting urgent repairs.

The apartments include the pope’s bedroom, private study, and medical suite, and the Sunday blessing of pilgrims gathering in St Peter’s Square is delivered from its window. Pope Leo currently resides in the nearby Sagrestia building.

Father James Martin previously called Leo’s return to the apartments a prudent decision on X, formerly Twitter.

Three of the last six popes - John XXIII, John Paul I, and John Paul II - died in the apartments.