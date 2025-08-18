Pope Leo invites local homeless people to lunch at summer villa

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pope Leo XIV spent the final Sunday of his summer break with several dozen homeless people, alongside the church volunteers who support them.

The pontiff celebrated a special Mass for them at the St. Mary sanctuary in Albano, near the papal summer retreat in Castel Gandolfo, where he is vacationing, and invited them into the Vatican’s lakeside estate for a lunch of lasagna and roast veal.

The Mass was attended by around 110 people cared for by the local Caritas church charity, as well as the volunteers who run the diocese’s shelters, clinics and social service offices.

In his homily, Leo celebrated the “fire of charity” that had brought them together.

“And I encourage you not to distinguish between those who assist and those who are assisted, between those who seem to give and those who seem to receive, between those who appear poor and those who feel they have something to offer in terms of time, skills, and help,” he said.

Pope Leo XIV is cheered by faithful as he arrives to celebrate a Mass at the Santa Maria della Rotonda Sanctuary ( AP )

In the church, he said, everyone is poor and precious, and all share the same dignity.

Leo, the former Robert Prevost, spent most of his adult life working with the poor people of Peru, first as an Augustinian missionary and then as bishop.

Former parishioners and church workers say he greatly reinforced the work of the local Caritas charity, opening soup kitchens and shelters for migrants and rallying funds to build oxygen plants during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Later on Sunday, Leo was to preside over a luncheon with the guests at the Borgo Laudato Si', the Vatican’s environmental educational centre in the gardens of the papal villa in Castel Gandolfo. The centre is named for Pope Francis's 2015 landmark environmental encyclical, Laudato Si (Praised Be).

According to the Albano diocese, local caterers were providing a menu of lasagna, eggplant parmesan and roast veal. For dessert, the menu called for fruit salad and sweets named for the pope, “Dolce Leone”.