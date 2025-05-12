Pope Leo XIV live: Pontiff holding first Vatican press conference after pleading ‘no more war’
The press conference comes after the newly elected pontiff held a Sunday mass in which he called for an end to conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza
Pope Leo is holding his first press conference with international media after his first Sunday address at the Vatican.
During that address, the new pope called for an “authentic and lasting peace” in Ukraine and a ceasefire in Gaza, along with the release of all Israeli hostages.
The Pope, formally Cardinal Robert Prevost, also welcomed the recent ceasefire agreement reached between India and Pakistan on the weekend.
“No more war,” the pope said.
The new pope said he carried in his heart the “suffering of the beloved people of Ukraine”, and he appealed for negotiations to reach an “authentic, just and lasting peace”.
Leo also said he was “profoundly saddened” by the war in Gaza, calling for an immediate ceasefire, humanitarian aid and the release of the remaining hostages held by the Hamas militant group in the besieged strip.
He is expected to be asked about both conflicts, as well as his previous criticism of US president Donald Trump, when he speaks to the media.
The press conference is being held in the Paul VI Hall from 9.55am local time (8.55am UK time).
