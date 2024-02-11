Jump to content

Fourteen injured as tree falls on rollercoaster at Spanish theme park

Holly Evans
Sunday 11 February 2024 15:23
Comments
At least 14 people have been injured at PortAventura

At least 14 people have been injured after a tree fell on a rollercoaster ride at a popular Spanish theme park.

Two of the casualties are said to be in a critical condition and were airlifted from PortAventura World and rushed to Bellvitge Hospital in Barcelona and Joan XXIII Hospital in Tarragona.

The incident occurred on a wooden roller coaster called Tomahawk, with children reportedly among those injured.

A spokeswoman for a regional emergency response co-ordination centre confirmed: “Two people have been transferred critically injured to hospital.

“Three other people have also been taken to hospital although their injuries are less serious.”

More follows on this breaking news story

