Fourteen injured as tree falls on rollercoaster at Spanish theme park
At least 14 people have been injured after a tree fell on a rollercoaster ride at a popular Spanish theme park.
Two of the casualties are said to be in a critical condition and were airlifted from PortAventura World and rushed to Bellvitge Hospital in Barcelona and Joan XXIII Hospital in Tarragona.
The incident occurred on a wooden roller coaster called Tomahawk, with children reportedly among those injured.
A spokeswoman for a regional emergency response co-ordination centre confirmed: “Two people have been transferred critically injured to hospital.
“Three other people have also been taken to hospital although their injuries are less serious.”
