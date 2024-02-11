Fourteen injured as tree falls on rollercoaster at Spanish theme park

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

At least 14 people have been injured after a tree fell on a rollercoaster ride at a popular Spanish theme park.

Two of the casualties are said to be in a critical condition and were airlifted from PortAventura World and rushed to Bellvitge Hospital in Barcelona and Joan XXIII Hospital in Tarragona.

The incident occurred on a wooden roller coaster called Tomahawk, with children reportedly among those injured.

A spokeswoman for a regional emergency response co-ordination centre confirmed: “Two people have been transferred critically injured to hospital.

“Three other people have also been taken to hospital although their injuries are less serious.”

