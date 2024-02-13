Fourteen injured as tree falls on rollercoaster at Spanish theme park

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

More than a dozen people have been injured after a tree fell on a rollercoaster ride at a popular theme park in Spain.

Two of the 14 casualties are said to be in a critical condition and were airlifted from PortAventura World and rushed to Bellvitge Hospital in Barcelona and Joan XXIII Hospital in Tarragona.

The incident occurred on a wooden roller coaster called Tomahawk, with children reportedly among those injured.

At least 14 people have been injured at PortAventura (PortAventura)

A spokeswoman for the local emergency services confirmed that two people with critical injuries had been transferred to hospital, while three others had been taken to hospital with less serious injuries.

The theme park confirmed in a statement on social media: “This morning, due to high winds, an accident has occurred in which a tree came down on the Tomahawk rollercoaster.

“Some of the branches hit customers who were on the attraction. Our emergency protocols were activated immediately.”

PortAventura’s website describes the ride as a “children’s roller coaster with frenetic climbs and descents that will test the bravery of all those who dare to challenge it”.