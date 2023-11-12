Jump to content

Police raids, bundles of cash, and a resignation: How Portugal’s political success story fell apart

Antonio Costa led his nation through a period of solid economic growth, writes Graham Keeley. But a corruption probe has forced him from office – while he declares his innocence – and the country is set for its second general election in two years

Sunday 12 November 2023 13:59
<p>Portuguese prime minister Antonio Costa addresses the nation this week</p>

Portuguese prime minister Antonio Costa addresses the nation this week

(AFP via Getty Images)

Bundles of cash found in an office in the Portuguese prime minister's official residence have led to the downfall of one of the European left’s success stories after the country’s Socialist leader resigned over an investigation into alleged corruption.

Portugal is heading towards a snap election next year after Antonio Costa shocked the country by resigning over the probe.

More than €75,000 (£66,000) in cash was found by police in the office of Costa’s chief of staff Vitor Escaria. Escaria’s lawyer said the cash wasn’t illegal.

