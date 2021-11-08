British mother’s three-year-old son found dead inside burned out car in Portugal

A three-year-old boy reported missing by his British mother a week ago has been found dead inside a burned-out car in Portugal with the body of his father found nearby in a suspected murder-suicide.

The child’s body was found on Sunday near the village of Santa Margarida da Serra, a remote mountainous area about 80 miles south of Lisbon.

The corpse of his German father was found nearby with gunshot wounds to the head.

The man was named by Portuguese media as Clemens Weisshaar, 44, a well-known fashion designer and architect. The child was named Tasso.

Portuguese police had been searching for the boy since November 1 when his mother reported him missing.

Investigators believe that the father went to collect his son from his mother and did not return the child.

Police believe he may have killed his son, then set fire to the car to hide the body before turning the gun on himself.

The father was believed to live in the Serra da Grandola, a rural area south of the Portuguese capital.

It is thought the pair had been dead for around two days but this has not been confirmed.

A post-mortem investigation is underway to establish the exact time of death and the cause of the boy’s death.

Reports in the Jornal de Noticias, a Portuguese newspaper, suggested that the couple were married but separated in July.

The mother, who has not been named, is thought to have moved to Lisbon with her son.

Reports in the media suggested that the boy did not have direct contact with his father for several weeks.

However, the father returned to Lisbon at the end of October and promised to return his son to the mother on November 1.

When the pair failed to appear, she raised the alarm.

The bodies were found on a piece of land which the couple had bought and intended to build a house on.

The Portuguese Judicial Police have opened the investigation but have not commented on the case.