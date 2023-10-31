Can the 18-year-old ‘pop princess’ set to become Spain’s future queen save the scandal-hit royal family?
Spain’s royal family has been beset by corruption claims and alleged marital scandals in recent years. But in the wake of ‘Leonormania’ — an outpouring of adoration for the teen heir— there’s renewed hope for the future reign of Princess Leonor. Graham Keeley reports from Madrid
With mounted royal guards wearing purple plumes, the pageantry in Spain resembled a coronation.
It was a sign of Princess Leonor’s popularity, who on Tuesday sealed her place as the country’s future queen.
As flag-waving crowds filled Madrid and millions watched on television, she swore loyalty to the constitution on her 18th birthday.
