One prison guard released as inmate continues to hold another hostage at French jail

An injured prison guard continues to be held hostage by an inmate at a jail in northwestern France after his colleague was freed.

Two prison guards, a man and a woman, were initially taken hostage on Tuesday but the female guard was released after several hours, according to French broadcaster BFMTV.

The male prison officer, who is still being held hostage, has sustained an injury to his right eye.

France’s Ministry of Justice said negotiations were still ongoing to try to secure the release of the hostage at the high-security jail in Conde-sur-Sarthe, about 155 miles (250km) west of Paris.

Security units at the jail have been mobilised and extra forces have been despatched to the prison, the ministry said in a statement.

French broadcaster BFMTV reported the suspected hostage-taker was serving a long sentence for rape and attempted murder.

It follows a similar incident at the jail in June 2019 when a prison officer and trainee were taken hostage by an inmate before eventually being released five hours later.

