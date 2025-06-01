Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two people have died and more than 500 have been arrested after disorder broke out during Champions League final celebrations in France, the French interior ministry has said.

Wild celebrations erupted across the French capital and beyond after Paris St Germain crushed Italian opponents Inter Milan to win the Champions League for the first time.

However, skirmishes with police following the win spoilt the party.

The interior ministry said 192 people were injured and there were 692 fires, including 264 involving vehicles.

As of Sunday morning, 559 people had been arrested, including 491 in Paris, which led to 320 people being placed in police custody, 254 of them in Paris, the ministry added.

Flares and fireworks lit up the city, car horns blared, and the Eiffel Tower was illuminated in blue and red.

The final in Munich was widely watched across Paris, including inside PSG's Parc des Princes stadium, where the match was broadcast on a giant screen.

However, the 5-0 victory over Inter Milan also led to some unrest, with flashpoints and arrests occurring even during the game.

Outside the stadium, a brief clash erupted during the first half between celebrating PSG fans letting off flares and riot police, who responded with tear gas to disperse the crowd.

At the top of the Champs-Élysées avenue, a water cannon was deployed to protect the Place de l’Étoile, near the Arc de Triomphe. Police reported that a large crowd, not watching the match, attempted to breach a barrier to confront the police.

open image in gallery Paris Saint-Germain fans celebrate the team's victory on the Champs-Elysees avenue after the Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan ( AP )

Mindful of any celebrations getting out of hand, as has often been the case in Paris during high-profile soccer matches, PSG forward Ousmane Dembélé urged fans after the final to show restraint amid their euphoria.

“Let’s celebrate but without breaking everything in Paris," he told broadcaster Canal Plus.

It was hoped PSG's rout of seasoned campaigner Inter — a three-time Champions League winner — would grab the headlines.

“I don’t have words," said 19-year-old PSG forward Désiré Doué, who scored twice and set up one goal in a mesmerising performance. "But what I can say is ‘Thank you Paris,’ we did it.”

At the Place de la Bastille, there were joyous scenes as fans climbed onto the base of the famous column, singing, dancing and letting off flares, while those around joined in.

At one point, motorbikes loudly revved their engines and the crowd cheered as they did laps around the column. There were no police nearby and, by 1am, the atmosphere was upbeat with no tensions and plenty of singing.

Security was tightened up in anticipation of potential post-match violence and 5,400 police officers were deployed on the Champs-Élysées, other key parts of Paris, and its nearby suburbs.

open image in gallery Cars are set on fire in Paris following PSG's Champions League victory ( Reuters )

Two hours before the 9pm kickoff, the Champs-Élysées was already teeming with fans singing and letting off flares, while the 49,000-capacity Parc des Princes had a heavy police presence outside.

At around 11:30 pm police said they were expecting a mass arrival of fans onto the the Champs-Élysées.

There were outbreaks of violence around three weeks ago after PSG eliminated Arsenal to reach the final. One car rammed into supporters and was later set on fire, while shop windows were smashed. Riot police were still dispersing rowdy fans at 3am and there were more than 40 arrests in the city.

Five years ago, disgruntled fans clashed with riot police on the avenue after their team lost to Bayern Munich in the Champions League final in Lisbon.

When PSG won the French title in 2013 — ending a wait of 19 years — celebrations were cut short on Monday following violent scenes in which fans fought with riot police for several hours, leaving 30 people injured.

There were also incidents on the Champs-Élysées following Algeria's African Cup of Nations win in 2019, and in 2021 following a match between Morocco and Algeria in the Arab Cup, and in 2022 after France and Morocco both qualified for the World Cup semifinals on the same day.