Putin takes on big tech by signing law forcing foreign IT firms to open Russia offices

President Vladimir Putin will force foreign IT firms to open offices on Russian soil in a fresh crackdown on "big tech" as he attempts to exert greater control over the internet.

Under new rules, technology companies will be obliged to create sites on Russian territory and could face penalties - such as advertising bans - for failing to comply.

The proposals were first drafted in May and signed into law on Thursday, according to a government document seen by Reuters.

It forms part of a wider drive by the president to clamp down on technology giants and social media platforms, quelling political dissent.

Last month, Moscow ordered Facebook and the messaging app Telegram to pay steep fines for failing to remove banned content.

Facebook was made to pay a total of 17 million rubles (roughly $236,000) and Telegram 10 million rubles ($139,000).

It wasn't immediately clear at the time what type of content the platforms failed to take down.

On Wednesday, a fresh case was opened against Google for what Russian officials said was a breach of personal data legislation.

Communications regulator Roskomnadzor said Google did not store the personal data of Russian users in databases on Russian territory.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The regulator said it was also waiting for Facebook and Twitter to respond to a demand that they localise similar data by the time Thursday's law came into effect.

It was not immediately clear if those requests had been met.

Mr Putin said on Wednesday Russia was not planning to block any foreign social media sites, but that he hoped Russian social networks would provide opportunities for creative and talented people to thrive.

"We don't intend to block anyone, we want to work with them, but there are problems, which lie in the fact that they send us away when they do not comply with our demands and Russian law," Putin said during a live question and answer session broadcast by state television.

Additional reporting by agencies