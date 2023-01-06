Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1672980639

Ukraine news – live: Putin tries to ‘find some oxygen’ with ceasefire call as US sends 50 Bradley vehicles

Russia’s truce call attempt to ‘stop our boys’ in Donbas, Zelensky says

Arpan Rai
Friday 06 January 2023 04:50
Comments
<p>Russian president Vladimir Putin talks on the phone in Moscow</p>

Russian president Vladimir Putin talks on the phone in Moscow

(SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images)

Vladimir Putin is looking for a breather in his call for a 36-hour truce in the continuing Ukraine war, Joe Biden said hours after the Russian president made the offer amid the 11-month conflict.

Volodymyr Zelensky has rejected the ceasefire, accusing Russia of wanting to halt Kyiv’s progress in the bitter fight in eastern Ukraine.

“I found it interesting. He [Putin] was ready to bomb hospitals and nurseries and churches… on the 25th and New Year’s. I think he’s trying to find some oxygen,” the US president said in his reaction to the truce offer.

Russian forces had ramped up attacks on Ukraine during Christmas and New Year even though the Volodymyr Zelensky administration had called for respite.

Kremlin officials said Mr Putin has ordered the ceasefire from Friday midday for 36 hours on request from the head of the Russian orthodox church in view of Christmas being celebrated in Moscow.

The truce call comes after the US said it would dispatch about 50 Bradley vehicles to Ukraine in its latest package worth roughly $2.8bn.

Recommended

1672980639

Biden says Putin’s truce call ‘interesting’

Joe Biden has termed his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin’s call for ceasefire in the continuing Ukraine interesting, adding that the Kremlin leader’s offer is a sign of desperation.

"I’m reluctant to respond to anything that Putin says. I found it interesting that he was willing to bomb hospitals and nurseries and churches ... on the 25th and New Year’s. I mean, I think he’s trying to find some oxygen," he said.

The ceasefire will be observed by the Russian forces starting today as Orthodox Christians living in Russia and Ukraine will mark the festival of Christmas.

Arpan Rai6 January 2023 04:50
1672978559

Good morning, welcome to our coverage of the Ukraine war on 6 January, Friday.

Arpan Rai6 January 2023 04:15

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in