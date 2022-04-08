EU targets Putin’s daughters in new sanctions
The EU has targeted Vladimir Putin’s daughters in its latest raft of sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, two officials have said.
The bloc has banned Maria Vorontsova and her younger sister Katerina Tikhonova from travel and has frozen their assets.
The move comes two days after the US sanctioned the pair, whose mother is Mr Putin’s former wife Lyudmila Shkrebneva.
“We believe that many of Putin’s assets are hidden with family members, and that’s why we’re targeting them,” a senior US official said on Wednesday.
Washington also imposed financial restrictions on the family of Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov and on major Russian banks.
Ms Vorontsova, 36, the eldest of the Russian president’s daughters, works as a paediatric endocrinologist. She is thought to live in Moscow with her Dutch husband Jorrit Faassed.
Her younger sister Katerina, 35, is an academic, who runs Innopraktika, a $1.7bn project to create a science centre at Moscow State University. Ms Tikhonova is also deputy director of the university’s Institute for Mathematical Research of Complex Systems.
After it had sanctioned them, the US explained that Ms Vorontsova “leads state-funded programs that have received billions of dollars from the Kremlin towards genetics research and are personally overseen by Putin”, while it described Ms Tikhonova as a “technology executive whose work supports the GoR [Russian government] and defence industry”.
More follows...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies