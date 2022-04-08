EU targets Putin’s daughters in new sanctions

The EU has targeted Vladimir Putin’s daughters in its latest raft of sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, two officials have said.

The bloc has banned Maria Vorontsova and her younger sister Katerina Tikhonova from travel and has frozen their assets.

The move comes two days after the US sanctioned the pair, whose mother is Mr Putin’s former wife Lyudmila Shkrebneva.

“We believe that many of Putin’s assets are hidden with family members, and that’s why we’re targeting them,” a senior US official said on Wednesday.

Washington also imposed financial restrictions on the family of Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov and on major Russian banks.

Ms Vorontsova, 36, the eldest of the Russian president’s daughters, works as a paediatric endocrinologist. She is thought to live in Moscow with her Dutch husband Jorrit Faassed.

Her younger sister Katerina, 35, is an academic, who runs Innopraktika, a $1.7bn project to create a science centre at Moscow State University. Ms Tikhonova is also deputy director of the university’s Institute for Mathematical Research of Complex Systems.

After it had sanctioned them, the US explained that Ms Vorontsova “leads state-funded programs that have received billions of dollars from the Kremlin towards genetics research and are personally overseen by Putin”, while it described Ms Tikhonova as a “technology executive whose work supports the GoR [Russian government] and defence industry”.

More follows...