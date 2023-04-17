For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza has sentenced to 25 years in prison by a Russian court over charges linked to his criticism of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Kara-Murza, 41, a father of three who holds Russian and British passports, has spent years speaking out against President Vladimir Putin and lobbied Western governments to impose sanctions on Russia and individual Russians for purported human rights violations. It is one of the longest sentences handed to a political opponent of President Vladimir Putin, and is one of a number of recent high-profile cases as the Kremlin seeks to crack down on dissent.

Follow the latest in our live blog here

After his sentencing, Mr Kara-Murza said "Russia will be free" a slogan used by the political opposition to Mr Putin.

Mr Kara-Murza has used speeches in the United States and across Europe to accuse Moscow of bombing civilian targets in Ukraine.

The charges against him stem from his March 2022 speech to the Arizona House of Representatives in which he denounced Russia's military action in Ukraine. Investigators added the treason charges while he was in custody.

State prosecutors, who had requested the court jail him for 25 years, had accused him of treason and of discrediting the Russian military after he criticised what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

The UK government has summoned the Russian ambassador to make clear its condemnation of what it described as the "politically motivated" conviction and sentencing of Mr Kara-Murza.

In his final speech to the court last week, Mr Kara-Murza had compared his own trial, which was held behind closed doors, to Josef Stalin's show trials in the 1930s and had declined to ask the court to acquit him, saying he stood by and was proud of everything he had said.

"Criminals are supposed to repent of what they have done. I, on the other hand, am in prison for my political views. I also know that the day will come when the darkness over our country will dissipate," he said. He has described the case against him as being based on "political vengeance"

Shortly after sending tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February last year, Russia introduced sweeping wartime censorship laws which have been used to silence dissenting voices and independent media across the country. "Discrediting" the army can currently be punished by up to five years in prison, while spreading deliberately false information about it can bring a sentence of 15 years in jail. The Kremlin has denied targeting civilians during its invasion, but has been repeatedly accused of doing so by Ukraine and its Western allies.

Mr Kara-Murza studied in England at Cambridge University. He was a close associate of Boris Nemtsov, a leading figure of the political opposition who was assassinated near the Kremlin in 2015, and continued to speak out against Mr Putin despite the mounting risks.

Twice, in 2015 and 2017, Mr Kara-Murza fell suddenly ill, on both occasions falling into a coma before eventually recovering. He alleged these were poisonings by the Russian security services. Russian authorities denying involvement in the incidents. Mr Kara-Murza's lawyers say that as a result of the incidents, he suffers from a nerve disorder called polyneuropathy.

Another prominent opposition figure, Ilya Yashin, was sentenced to eight-and-a-half years in prison on charges of discrediting the military late last year.

Reuters and Associated Press contributed to this report