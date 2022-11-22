Jump to content

Putin to meet the mums of Russian soldiers on Mother’s Day

Move may be attempt to revive weakening Russian offensive

Maryam Zakir-Hussain
Tuesday 22 November 2022 12:18
Comments
Russian state TV presenter questions the invasion of Ukraine

Vladimir Putin will meet the mothers of Russian soldiers who are fighting in Ukraine in time for the country’s celebration of Mother’s Day this weekend.

It comes as Russia has faced monumental setbacks in their invasion of Ukraine following the humiliating withdrawal of troops from the strategic southern region of Kherson earlier this month.

The Kremlin confirmed the meeting that was first reported by the Vedomosti newspaper. Mother’s Day takes place on November 27 in Russia.

“Indeed, such a meeting is planned, we can confirm,” Peskov told reporters when asked if Putin was to hold a meeting with families of the mobilised. “Such a meeting is in preparation.”

“The president often holds such meetings, they are not all public. In any case, the president receives first-hand information about the real state of affairs.”

The war in Ukraine has killed and wounded tens of thousands of soldiers on both sides, according to the United States, and the Russian invasion has triggered the biggest confrontation between Moscow and the West in years.

Hundreds of thousands of Russian soldiers have been sent to fight in Ukraine - including some of the more than 300,000 reservists who were called up as part of a mobilisation announced by Putin in September.

Vladimir Putin is expected to meet the mothers of Russian soldiers who are fighting in Ukraine

(SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images)

A spokesperson from Vedomosti said stressed that this year’s Mother Day has been given a “new impetus” thanks to the revival of the Soviet-Era title ‘Mother Heroine’ as reported by New Izvestia.

The title is bestowed upon women who give birth to ten or more children and are awarded with one million rubles (£13,906). This title has already been awarded to the wife of the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, Medni Kadyrova.

Putin has yet to publicly comment on the series of defeats Moscow has suffered of late and appears to have taken a stepback from being the face of the invasion.

Hundreds of thousands of Russian soldiers have been sent to fight in Ukraine

(AP)

Last week, Putin chaired a video meeting on World War II memorials. That was the day when he was expected to speak at the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia — but he not only decided not to attend, he didn’t even join it by video conference or send a pre-recorded speech.

