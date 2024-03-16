Jump to content

Putin and the ‘Petersburg set’: The secret life of a Russian leader

What is Vladimir Putin like behind closed doors? Anne McElvoy takes a closer look at the mind and mood of the Russian president, how he lives and loves, and who has made it into his inner circle...

Saturday 16 March 2024 06:00
<p>Vladimir Putin, fuelled by distrust and his years as a KGB officer, has maintained an iron grip on the Kremlin for two decades </p>

Vladimir Putin, fuelled by distrust and his years as a KGB officer, has maintained an iron grip on the Kremlin for two decades

(Getty)

This weekend, 100 million Russians and a further 6 million living in occupied Ukrainian territory will get a taste of what democracy, Vladimir Putin-style, looks like – which is, as the droll Russian saying has it, “an election without a choice”.

The sense of inevitability of the result, alongside the near-total concentration of power in the Kremlin, means that the opposition has already been dealt a death blow. Literally so, in the case of Alexei Navalny, the charismatic dissident who died of mysterious causes in an Arctic prison camp last month.

The intimidation is spreading: Navalny’s close ally Leonid Volkov was attacked this week with a hammer in Lithuania, in what he termed a “gangster greeting from the Kremlin” who “wanted to make a schnitzel out of me”.

