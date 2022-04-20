Putin tests new nuclear-capable intercontinental missile saying it will make Russia’s enemies ‘think twice’
Putin claims missile can penetrate any defence
Russia announced its first test launch of its new, nuclear-capable Sarmat inercontinental ballistic system.
The rocket, launched on Wednesday from a facility in norther Russia towards a firing range in the east of the country, will make the country’s enemies “think twice,” according to Russia president Vladimir Putin.
Russian officials properly notified the US ahead of the test firing, according to the Pentagon, which called the launch “routine” and not a threat to the US.
Putin claimed the missile is virtually impossible to defend against with current technology.
“The new complex has the highest tactical and technical characteristics and is capable of overcoming all modern means of anti-missile defence. It has no analogues in the world and won’t have for a long time to come,” he said on Wednesday.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies