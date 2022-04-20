Russia announced its first test launch of its new, nuclear-capable Sarmat inercontinental ballistic system.

The rocket, launched on Wednesday from a facility in norther Russia towards a firing range in the east of the country, will make the country’s enemies “think twice,” according to Russia president Vladimir Putin.

Russian officials properly notified the US ahead of the test firing, according to the Pentagon, which called the launch “routine” and not a threat to the US.

Putin claimed the missile is virtually impossible to defend against with current technology.

“The new complex has the highest tactical and technical characteristics and is capable of overcoming all modern means of anti-missile defence. It has no analogues in the world and won’t have for a long time to come,” he said on Wednesday.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.