Putin’s main Black Sea shipyard up in flames as Ukraine and Russia exchange air strikes

Videos purporting to show strike shows three explosions in quick succession in Sevastopol, Crimea

Arpan Rai
Wednesday 13 September 2023 06:52
Comments
<p>File: Attack on military field in Crimea </p>

File: Attack on military field in Crimea

(Kommersant Photo/AFP via Getty I)

Russia’s main shipyard in Crimea has been struck in a major attack involving 10 cruise missiles, according to Russian officials, with videos overnight appearing to show large explosions at a port in Sevastopol.

It comes as Ukraine said it shot down 32 drones out of 44 fired by Russia overnight, with Ukrainian port infrastructure in Odesa described as being the main target.

The two sides exchanged heavy air strikes just a couple of hours before Vladimir Putin and North Korea’s Kim Jong-un sat down in Russia’s far east for weapons and trade talks.

The attack on Sevastopol targeted the main facility where Russia builds and repairs ships for its Black Sea Fleet, which has been involved in blockading grain exports from Ukraine.

Of a total 10 cruise missiles fired around 3am, seven were downed by Russia’s air defence systems, the country’s defence ministry said.

The Russian defence ministry said at least three high-speed boats also targeted the Crimean facility but were destroyed. “As a result of being hit by enemy cruise missiles, two ships under repair were damaged,” the ministry said.

Videos purporting to show the strike showed three explosions in quick succession in Sevastopol.

