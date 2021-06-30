The UK was attempting to uncover the location of Russia’s defence forces in the Crimean Peninsula and test their response during last week’s Black Sea incident, Vladimir Putin has claimed.

The Russian president also claimed that a US reconnaissance aircraft was operating in sync with a British warship HMS Defender’s “provocation” near the Crimea coast.

Speaking Wednesday during a marathon live call-in show, Mr Putin said that the US aircraft’s apparent mission was to monitor the Russian military’s response to the British destroyer.

“First of all it was a provocation, quite obviously,” he said, according to a translation of his comments on the Russian state-backed RT channel.

“What were they trying to tell us, what goals were they trying to achieve? It was a complex provocation organised by the US and the British because a warship entered our waters during the day and then at 5pm an American warplane took off from somewhere in Greece."

Mr Putin said HMS Defender “came into our waters and they looked at how we were going to respond” then “the [US] plane was looking at how we were going to respond”.

The Russian president added: “I may have divulged a bit of a military secret there but I think our military is going to forgive me.”

He added that Moscow was aware of the US intentions and responded accordingly to avoid revealing sensitive data. “I don’t think we were on the brink of World War Three,” he added.

Moscow said one of its warships fired warning shots and a warplane dropped bombs in the path of British destroyer Defender on Wednesday to force her away from Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014.

Downing Street and Ministry of Defence (MoD) denied that account – insisting its ship wasn’t fired upon and said it was sailing in Ukrainian waters.

The MoD insisted the HMS Defender had been making a routine journey through an internationally recognised travel lane and remained in Ukrainian waters near Crimea.

The UK, like most of the world, recognises Crimea as part of Ukraine despite the peninsula’s annexation by Russia.

Russia denounced the HMS Defender’s move as a provocation. The deputy foreign minister warned that next time it could fire to hit intruding warships if they again try to test Russian military resolve.