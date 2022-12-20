Jump to content

Liveupdated1671508800

Ukraine news - live: Putin admits fighting ‘extremely difficult’ in areas captured in war

Kremlin leader said Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia seeing tough battle

Arpan Rai
Tuesday 20 December 2022 04:00
Comments
'I want peace': Nine-year-old Ukrainian refugee in England shares her Christmas wish

Vladimir Putin has made the first rare admission that fighting with Ukrainian troops is “extremely difficult” in areas it annexed illegally from the Volodymyr Zelensky administration.

“Yes, it is difficult for you now. The situation in the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions is extremely difficult,” he said during Moscow’s Security Services Day.

The Russian president also ordered bolstering of Moscow’s borders, asked special services to keep greater control of society and ensure the safety of people in Russian-controlled parts in eastern Ukraine which have been denounced by world leaders who called it a “sham referendum” held at gunpoint.

On the war front lines, a Russian artillery offensive struck 25 towns and villages around Bakhmut and Avdiivka along with another northeastern town Kupiansk.

Russia has accused Ukrainian shelling of targeting a hospital wing and a kindergarten yesterday.

The war in Ukraine, which Mr Putin calls his “special military operation” is days short of entering its 11th month, leaving tens of thousands dead, millions refugees and many cities reduced to ruins.

1671508800

Putin says fighting ‘extremely difficult’ in areas he annexed illegally

Vladimir Putin said his troops are facing a “highly difficult” situation in four territories of eastern Ukraine where the fighting has dominated the war for months and is only peaking in the harsh winter. He also asked his forces to identify traitors and spies.

“Yes, it is difficult for you now. The situation in the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions is extremely difficult,” Mr Putin told forces during Moscow’s Security Services Day.

He also instructed his security officials to defend Russian borders, increase control of society, and maximise their “use of the operational, technical and personnel potential” to thwart risks from abroad and internal traitors.

“It is necessary to severely suppress the actions of foreign special services, quickly identify traitors, spies and saboteurs,” Mr Putin said.

Arpan Rai20 December 2022 04:00
1671506639

Good morning, welcome to our coverage of the Ukraine war on Tuesday, 20 December.

Arpan Rai20 December 2022 03:23

