Watch live as Russians attend a Defender of the Fatherland Day rally, which is being held in Moscow.

The patriotic event comes days before the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Thousands of people have packed out Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium, with some dressed in military uniforms bearing the 'Z' insignia associated with Russian troops.

Vladimir Putin is expected to address the crowds one day on from his state of the nation speech.

In Tuesday's address, the Russian president announced that Moscow is suspending its participation in the last major nuclear arms control treaty with the US.

Mr Putin rallied against Western nations in his speech, blaming them for starting the war in Ukraine.

"We are using force to end it,” he claimed.

Wednesday's event comes as Ukraine's defence minister, Oleksii Reznikov, has warned that Russia could prepare a new offensive to mark the first anniversary of the conflict on 24 February.

