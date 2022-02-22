Russia’s parliament approves Vladimir Putin request to use armed forces abroad
The president had made the request earlier on Tuesday
Russia’s parliament has agreed a request from President Vladimir Putin to use the country’s military forces outside the country, a move which could allow a broader attack on Ukraine.
Mr Putin made his request in a letter to the upper house of parliament to formalise any Russian military deployment.
The move was quickly rubber-stamped later on Tuesday.
More follows
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies