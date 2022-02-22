Russia’s parliament approves Vladimir Putin request to use armed forces abroad

The president had made the request earlier on Tuesday

David Harding
Tuesday 22 February 2022 16:25
(Independent)

Russia’s parliament has agreed a request from President Vladimir Putin to use the country’s military forces outside the country, a move which could allow a broader attack on Ukraine.

Mr Putin made his request in a letter to the upper house of parliament to formalise any Russian military deployment.

The move was quickly rubber-stamped later on Tuesday.

More follows

