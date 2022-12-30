Ukraine news – live: Putin expecting China’s Xi as Kyiv attacked by ‘kamikaze’ drones
Russian president says visit will ‘demonstrate to the world the closeness of Russian-Chinese relations’ as war effort falters
China president Xi Jinping will visit Russia in the spring of next year, Vladimir Putin has said amid his faltering war in Ukraine.
In remarks from a video conference between the two leaders broadcast on state television, Mr Putin said: “We are expecting you, dear Mr Chairman, dear friend, we are expecting you next spring on a state visit to Moscow.”
He said the visit would “demonstrate to the world the closeness of Russian-Chinese relations”. His comments were broadcast after parts of Ukraine came under fresh bombardment in early morning attacks by Russia.
Residents in Kyiv were told to rush to air raid shelters as air raid sirens wailed across the capital city at 2am local time. Ukraine’s military said it came under attack from 16 “kamikaze” drones, all of which it had shot down.
In his overnight address, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelemnsky said air commands in central, southern, eastern and western Ukraine repelled 54 Russian missiles and 11 drones on Thursday.
Xi tells Putin that road to peace talks on Ukraine will not be smooth
China’s president Xi Jinping told Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Friday that Beijing and Moscow should closely coordinate and cooperate in international affairs, according to Chinese state media.
Mr Xi also told Mr Putin in a video call that the road to peace talks on Ukraine would not be smooth and that China would continue to uphold its "objective and fair stance" on the issue, according to state broadcaster CCTV.
Sarajevo’s agony echoes as Ukraine braces for a dark winter
Vildana Mutevelić huddled in her apartment with her two young children and elderly cousins. They had no heat, electricity or running water as artillery shells tore the roof off their building and almost took their lives.
To survive, she improvised.
Mutevelić made a lamp out of used engine oil, water and a shoelace for a wick. She cooked on a fire fueled by books, furniture, shoes or clothes. A plastic spoon, she discovered, when lit, worked well as a temporary flashlight if she ventured outside. Plastic sheets covered the blown-out windows, a flimsy buffer against the bitter cold. Her news of the world came from a neighbor who powered a radio with a car battery.
“The electricity failed right away,” Mutevelić, 70, said through a translator. “And everything we had in our freezers, it melted. Those were our stocks, basically. That’s all.”
For Mutevelić, these are memories from three decades ago, when Bosnian Serbs besieged Sarajevo, causing thousands of civilian casualties. But it’s all happening again in Ukraine. Russia’s armed forces have aimed their firepower at Ukraine’s energy infrastructure as winter weather sets in.
Beatrice Dupuy, Richard Lardner and Sabina Niksic report:
Sarajevo’s agony echoes as Ukraine braces for a dark winter
Russia’s repeated attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure have left millions of civilians in the cold and the dark
Russia says it carried out 'massive' overnight strike on Ukrainian industrial targets - Ifax
Russia’s Defence Ministry said on Friday that it had carried out a "massive strike" on Ukraine’s energy and military-industrial infrastructure on 29 December using high-precision weapons, Interfax reported.
It said that the strikes had disrupted the production and repair of military equipment and the movement of reserve troops.
Evidence of Russian crimes mounts as war in Ukraine drags on
Ten months into Russia’s latest invasion of Ukraine, overwhelming evidence shows the Kremlin’s troops have waged total war, with disregard for international laws governing the treatment of civilians and conduct on the battlefield.
Michael Biesecker and Erika Kinetz report:
Evidence of Russian crimes mounts as war in Ukraine drags on
Ten months into Russia’s latest invasion of Ukraine, overwhelming evidence shows the Kremlin’s troops have waged total war, with disregard for international laws governing the treatment of civilians and conduct on the battlefield
Russia expecting China’s Xi to visit in Spring, Putin says
Russian president Vladimir Putin said on Friday he was expecting Chinese president Xi Jinping to make a state visit to Russia in spring 2023, in what would be a public show of solidarity from Beijing amid the Kremlin’s flailing military campaign in Ukraine.
In introductory remarks from a video conference between the two leaders broadcast on state television, Mr Putin said: "We are expecting you, dear Mr Chairman, dear friend, we are expecting you next spring on a state visit to Moscow."
He said the visit would "demonstrate to the world the closeness of Russian-Chinese relations".
NATO chief calls for more weapons for Ukraine
NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg called on member states to supply more weapons to Ukraine, according to an interview published on Friday.
"I call on allies to do more. It is in all our security interests to make sure Ukraine prevails and (Russian President Vladimir) Putin does not win," he told German news agency DPA.
He said it was perhaps even more important that Ukraine receive enough ammunition for the systems already in place, adding that the need for ammunition and spare parts was "enormous".
Russia is driving itself ‘deeper into a dead end’ - Zelensky
Russia is driving itself “deeper into a dead end” with every missile strike on Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky has said.
The Ukraine president said Moscow’s troops have “fewer and fewer missiles” as he praised his forces for shooting down “54 missiles and 11 attack drones”.
In his nightly video address, Mr Zelensky added that there were “unfortunately several hits”, with power outages in most regions of the country.
He said that it was “especially difficult in Kyiv region and the capital, Lviv region, Odesa and the region, Kherson and the region, Vinnytsia region and Zakarpattia.”
The situation on the frontline remains largely unchanged, he said, adding that the “most acute situation is in Bakhmut”.
Kyiv residents told to take cover as air raid sirens wail in capital
Residents of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv were urged to head to air raid shelters early on Friday as sirens wailed across the city, a day after Russia carried out the biggest aerial assault since it started the war in February.
Shortly after 2.00 am local time, Kyiv’s city government issued an alert on its Telegram messaging app channel about the air raid sirens and called on residents to proceed to shelters.
Olekskiy Kuleba, governor of Kyiv region, said on Telegram that an "attack by drones" was underway.
A source 20 km (12 miles) south of Kyiv heard several explosions and the sound of anti-aircraft fire.
Kyiv officials said five Iranian Shahed drones were detected in the air and destroyed.
An administrative building was partly destroyed, said Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv’s civilian military administration, but there was no information yet about casualties.
Kyiv says Iran is supplying Moscow with drones for its air attacks, but Tehran says it last sent drones to Russia before the war started.
Russia launches ‘kamikaze’ drone attack
Russia launched 16 "kamikaze" drones into Ukraine overnight, Kyiv’s military said on Friday, a day after Moscow fired dozens of missiles in its latest barrage against Ukrainian critical infrastructure.
The Ukrainian Air Force said that all 16 drones, which it said were sent from the southeast and north, had been destroyed by air defences.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on his Telegram channel that seven drones had been aimed at the capital, and that five were destroyed within the city and two before reaching Kyiv.
An administrative building in the city was partially destroyed, according to Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv’s military administration, who also said there was no information about any casualties.
Russia has launched numerous waves of drone and missile strikes against Ukraine since mid-October, heavily damaging its energy infrastructure and forcing planned and emergency power outages.
Russia gets fourth commander since invasion of Ukraine - MoD
The British defence ministry has claimed that lieutenant general Yevgeniy Nikiforov is likely in the process of taking over command of Russia’s Western Group of Forces (WGF) in Ukraine, indicating rumblings in the internal task force.
“He would be at least the fourth commander of the formation since the invasion, and replaces colonel general Sergei Kuzovlev, who was appointed just three months ago,” the ministry pointed out in its latest intelligence update.
The continued churn of senior Russian officers probably reflects internal divisions regarding the Russian ministry of defence’s future conduct of the war, the MoD said.
It added that as the chief of staff of Russia’s Eastern Group of Forces (EGF) during the early weeks of the invasion, Mr Nikiforov would have been heavily involved in planning the disastrous attempt by EGF and airborne forces to advance on Kyiv from the north-west, via the Chernobyl area.
“WGF is almost certainly currently tasked with holding Russia’s right flank, the area of Luhansk oblast around Kremina and Svatove. As either side could plausibly attempt an offensive in this sector, Nikiforov assumes an important operational role in the conflict,” the British MoD noted.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies