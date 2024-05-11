How a Sussex manor house became a country club for Russian Spies
Gifted to the former Soviet Union after the Second World War, this grand pile in Kent has long enjoyed hosting Russian diplomats for tennis days and musical soirees. But that all came to an end this week when it was stripped of its special status, much to the relief of the locals, who have been warning about suspicious goings on for years, says Mark Hollingsworth
At first glance, Seacox Heath, the imposing 19th-century Gothic castle with its turrets, chiselled balconies, tennis courts and terraced lawns, does not appear to be a secret base for Russian espionage operations.
Sitting in the sleepy countryside near Hawkhurst, Sussex, the Grade-II listed 50-room mansion looks more like a country house for a wealthy eccentric tycoon. But in fact, since 1947 it has been used by Russian diplomats and their associates as a weekend retreat.
Since the Second World War, KGB and now FSB officers based at Seacox Heath have enjoyed diplomatic immunity from police prosecution. But last week, that special status was removed by the Home Office, which accused the Kremlin of using the castle and its 30 acres of grounds to plot espionage operations against Britain. Then, a military intelligence officer, Colonel Maxim Elovik, was expelled for undeclared spying activities.
