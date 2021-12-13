Vladimir Putin reveals he moonlighted as taxi driver in 1990s to ‘earn extra money’
The Russian president has opened up about his experiences during the fall of the Soviet Union.
Russian President, Vladimir Putin, has revealed he worked as a taxi driver to earn money after the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991.
In a documentary aired on Sunday, called ‘Russia, Latest History’, the president, whose critics claim is now worth some $200 billion, said he took the taxi driving job to make ends meet.
“Sometimes I had to earn extra money... by car, as a private driver. It’s unpleasant to talk about to be honest, but unfortunately that was the case.”
He gave no further details about where and when he drove the taxi but he had returned to his native St Petersburg at the time of the USSR’s collapse. Previously, he had worked for the KGB in East Germany.
The programme also revealed Putin’s continuing upset at the disintegration of the USSR, which spanned 15 republics with Russia at its political centre from the 1920s until its fall.
Putin said views the fall of the Union as a “disintegration of historical Russia”.
His comments come amid growing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, with officials fearing that Russia may attempt to invade its ex-Soviet neighbour.
There have been heavy troop build-ups on both sides of the border in recent weeks, with the west saying it would help Ukraine if there was any kind of military action.
The Kremlin denies any plans to invade, but Russia has warned that it will not accept the west’s influence extending to Ukraine.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies