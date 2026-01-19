Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Kremlin has claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been invited to join U.S. President Donald Trump's "Board of Peace", and that Moscow is studying the proposal and hopes for contacts with Washington concerning it.

The board would be chaired for life by Trump and would start by addressing the Gaza conflict and then be expanded to deal with other conflicts, according to a copy of the letter and draft charter seen by Reuters.

Governments reacted cautiously on Sunday to U.S. President Donald Trump's invitation to join his "Board of Peace" initiative aimed at resolving conflicts globally, a plan that diplomats said could harm the work of the United Nations.

Hungary, whose leader is a close Trump ally, gave an unequivocal acceptance in response to the invitations, which have been addressed to some 60 nations and began arriving in European capitals on Saturday, according to diplomats.

Other governments appeared reluctant to make public statements, leaving officials to express concerns anonymously about the impact on the work of the U.N..

Member states would be limited to three-year terms unless they pay $1 billion each to fund the board's activities and earn permanent membership, the letter states.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will also join the "Board of Peace" after accepting an invitation to do so and wants to contribute to bringing about a stable Middle East peace, his spokesperson said on Monday.

Tokayev's spokesman, Ruslan Zheldibay, said that Kazakhstan's leader was one of the first leaders to receive an invitation from Trump.

"The head of state sent a letter to the president of the United States expressing sincere gratitude and confirming his agreement to join this new association," Zheldibay said.

"President K. Tokayev confirmed Kazakhstan's commitment to contribute to the achievement of lasting peace in the Middle East, strengthening interstate trust and global stability," he added.

The news was first reported by the Tengri news outlet.

Trump has invited 60 countries to join the "Board of Peace," but permanent membership will be available to those who pay $1 billion.

Meanwhile, The Kremlin said on Monday that it was hard to disagree with experts who said that U.S. President Donald Trump would go down in world history if he took control of Greenland.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he was not discussing whether such a step would be good or bad - simply stating a fact.