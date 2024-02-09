For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Vladimir Putin has repeaeted a claim that Boris Johnson tanked negotiations for a peace settlement between Russia and Ukraine, which the former UK prime minister has previously labelled as “nonsense”.

During a highly anticipated sit-down interview with former Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson, the Russian president said, via a translator, that a “huge document” had been prepared and approved by the head of the Ukranian delegation, before Mr Johnson had stepped in and “dissuaded” Ukraine.

“He put his signature and then he himself said, ‘we were ready to sign it and the war would have been over long ago’. However, Prime Minister Johnson came talk to us out of it, and we've missed that chance. “

In an interview with The Times in January, Mr Johnson strongly denied the claims, describing them as “total nonsense” and “Russian propaganda.”

Mr Johnson asserted that, during a conversation with Ukrainian President Zelensky following the peace talks in Istanbul, he had “expressed concerns” about the nature of the potential agreement, but assured him of the UK’s unwavering support for Ukraine.

Tucker Carlson speaks to Vladimir Putin (Screenshot / Tucker Carlson)

He added that: “No peace proposals or peace agreement were possible in February or March 2022. Russia entered Ukraine solely for the sake of seizing territories, killing citizens and overthrowing a democratic government.”

The former prime minister’s rebuttal came following statements made by David Arahamiya, the leader of the Servant of the People party faction in the Verkhovna Rada and head of the Ukrainian delegation in talks with Russia, in November 2023.

Mr Arahamiya cited a previous vist by Mr Johnson to Kyiv as forming part of the decision not to negotiate with Moscow in 2022. Mr Johnson had allegedly said that Ukraine “shouldn’t sign anything with them at all – and let’s just fight.”

Speaking of the proposed negotiations, Mr Putin continued: “We have never refused... and the fact that they obeyed the demand or persuasion of Mr Johnson, the former prime minister of Great Britain, seems ridiculous and very sad to me.

Because as Mr Arahamiya put it, we could have stopped those hostilities with war a year and a half ago already. But the British persuaded us and we refused this. Where is Mr Johnson now? And the war continues.”

Asked where he thought Mr Johnson was, Mr Putin laughed, replying: “Hell knows, i don’t understand it myself.”

Conspiracy theories about Mr Johnson’s potential involvement in peace negotiations between the two nations had been previously been bandied about by 2024 presidential hopeful Robert F Kennedy Jr.

“Looks like the Biden Administration deployed Boris Johnson to scuttle a tentative peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine in spring 2022. This was never about the Ukrainian people. It was always about engineering a war against Russia,” Mr Kennedy wrote on X in June 2023.