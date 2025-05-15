Who is heading up Putin’s ‘theatre prop’ peace delegation in the Turkey talks?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

While Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has travelled to Turkey for direct ceasefire talks with Russia – the first in three years – Vladimir Putin has refused to go.

The Russian president has not even sent his senior ministers to attend. Arriving in Ankara to meet Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Mr Zelensky hit out at Moscow’s delegation for peace talks in Istanbul, describing it as “decorative” and a “theatre prop”.

Ukraine will have military, diplomats and hig- level representatives at the Istanbul talks, he said, adding that Moscow failed to send a high-level delegation.

"The level of the Russian [delegation] is not known officially to me but from what we see, it looks more like it's on a decorative level," he said. "We need to understand what kind of level the Russian delegation is, and what mandate they have and whether they can make any decisions."

The Russian delegation is being led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, who led a previous round of unsuccessful negotiations with Ukraine in 2022. He previously served as the Minister of Culture from 2012 to 2020.

Medinsky was behind a new history textbook for schools which reflect Putin's historical view: pride at the achievements of the superpower Soviet Union, indignation at the humiliations of the Soviet collapse, and acclaim for the "rebirth" of Russia under the former KGB spy's rule which began on the last day of 1999.

He is chairman of the ultra-patriotic Russian Military Historical Society.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is not attending, and neither is Defence Minister Andrey Belousov: instead, their deputies are going.

Deputy defence minister Alexander Fomin is attending, and he also took part in the last talks held between the two sides in 2022 in the weeks following Moscow's full-scale invasion of its neighbour.

Mikhail Galuzin, deputy foreign minister, is also attending.

Also among the Russian delegation which arrived on Thursday was Igor Kostyukov, the director of Russia’s foreign military intelligence agency, the GRU. The GRU is one of the most powerful intelligence agencies in the world.

Putin was the one to propose direct negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul "without any preconditions". However, late last night, the Kremlin said Mr Putin's name was not on the list of those attending.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy said he was in Turkey for meetings with Nato counterparts including the US's top diplomat Marco Rubio, who were all there “to ensure that we get a just and lasting, enduring peace” for Ukraine.

"The readiness for that peace is demonstrated by President Zelensky being here in Turkey as well,” he said.

“And of course, we watched closely as we head to these talks, noting the Russian low-level individuals who are coming to represent the Russian side."