Putin to sign annexed Ukrainian territories into Russia on Friday

Vladimir Putin will hold a signing ceremony to incorporate territories taken from Ukraine into Russia on Friday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said agreements will be signed “with all four territories that held referendums and made corresponding requests to the Russian side”.

It follows referendums held in four regions - parts of Zaporizhzhia, Kherson region, Luhansk and Donetsk - in recent days. Peskov said the pro-Moscow administrators of the regions will sign treaties to join Russia during the ceremony at the Kremlin’s St. George’s Hall.

The official announcement of annexation was widely expected after Moscow claimed residents in the region had overwhelmingly backed joining Russia. It produced figures showing support reached up to 99 per cent of some of the regions.

But such claims have been dismissed by leaders in the West, who have sharply condemned the votes as “sham” and vowed never to recognise their results.

On Thursday, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said residents had voted “under threat and sometimes even (at) gunpoint”.

“This is the opposite of free and fair elections,” she said.

Ukraine too has dismissed the referendums as illegitimate, saying it has every right to retake the territories.The Kremlin has been unmoved by the criticism.

After a counteroffensive by Ukraine this month dealt Moscow’s forces heavy battlefield setbacks, Russia said it would call up to 300,000 reservists to join the fight and has even threatened nuclear war should the territories be attacked.

The move to call up reservists has led to thousands of people fleeing Russia, and on Thursday, Finland announced it would be closing its border to its neighbour from midnight.