Putin says war in Ukraine could be a ‘long process’
Russian president says there would be no further mobilisation of troops
Mark Trevelyan
Wednesday 07 December 2022 18:27 Comments
Vladimir Putin says the war in Ukraine could go on for a long time, but he saw “no sense” in mobilising additional soldiers at this point.
“As for the duration of the special military operation, well, of course, this can be a long process,” the Russian president said.
Mr Putin’s troops invaded the neighbouring country in February.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies