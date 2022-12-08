Jump to content

Putin says war in Ukraine could be a ‘long process’

Russian president says there would be no further mobilisation of troops

Mark Trevelyan
Wednesday 07 December 2022 18:27
<p>Russian president Vladimir Putin holds the annual meeting of the Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights on Wednesday </p>

Russian president Vladimir Putin holds the annual meeting of the Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights on Wednesday

(via Reuters)

Vladimir Putin says the war in Ukraine could go on for a long time, but he saw “no sense” in mobilising additional soldiers at this point.

“As for the duration of the special military operation, well, of course, this can be a long process,” the Russian president said.

Mr Putin’s troops invaded the neighbouring country in February.

