Kremlin says Queen’s ‘wisdom’ in ‘short supply on the international stage’

The Kremlin has claimed that Queen Elizabeth II’s “wisdom and authority” will be missed internationally and took a swipe at other global leaders on Friday as it paid tribute to the British monarch who died on Thursday.

The Russian people had “great respect” for Queen Elizabeth II, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, singling out her qualities of “wisdom and authority”.

“Such qualities are in very short supply on the international stage at the moment,” he added pointedly.