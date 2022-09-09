Kremlin says Queen’s ‘wisdom’ in ‘short supply on the international stage’
The Russian people had “great respect” for Queen Elizabeth II, said the Kremlin spokesman
The Kremlin has claimed that Queen Elizabeth II’s “wisdom and authority” will be missed internationally and took a swipe at other global leaders on Friday as it paid tribute to the British monarch who died on Thursday.
The Russian people had “great respect” for Queen Elizabeth II, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, singling out her qualities of “wisdom and authority”.
“Such qualities are in very short supply on the international stage at the moment,” he added pointedly.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies