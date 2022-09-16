Vatican says Pope will not attend Queen’s funeral

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The Pope will not attend Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral, the Vatican has announced.

In a statement realeased on Friday, Rome said the church would instead be represented by a senior official at Monday’s ceremonies.

Earlier this week, Pope Francis sent a message of condolence to Britain’s new head of state, King Charles III.