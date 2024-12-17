Rafael Nadal says he thought about taking a mental health break a few years ago

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Rafael Nadal thought about taking a mental health break from tennis a few years ago but “conquered it by always moving forward” and “slowly became myself again,” the 22-time Grand Slam champion writes in an essay posted online Tuesday, less than a month after the last match of his career.

“Physical pain I was very used to, but there were times on the court when I had trouble controlling my breathing, and I couldn’t play at the highest level. I don’t have trouble saying it now. After all, we are human beings, not superheroes,” Nadal says on The Player's Tribune.

“Thankfully, I didn’t get to the point of not being able to control things like anxiety, but there are moments with every player when it’s difficult to control your mind, and when that happens it’s difficult to have total control of your game,” he says. “There were months when I thought about taking a complete break from tennis to cleanse my mind. In the end, I worked on it every day to get better.”

The 38-year-old Nadal headed into retirement after playing for Spain in the Davis Cup in November, following two seasons filled with injury issues that limited him to competing only sparingly.

In the essay, he writes about the chronic pain in his left foot that first surfaced when he was 17 and says he was told then that he “would probably never play professional tennis again.”

“I spent many days at home crying, but it was a great lesson in humility, and I was lucky to have a father — the real influence I’ve had in my life — who was always so positive,” said Nadal, who won a record 14 championships at the French Open.

He mentions being nervous before matches, and some of the highlights of his career, and notes: “I hope that my legacy is that I always tried to treat others with deep respect. This was the golden rule of my parents.”

