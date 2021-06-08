UN appeals judges have upheld the convictions of former Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic for genocide and confirmed his life sentence.

The judgment means the 79-year-old former general who masterminded the killing of more than 8,000 muslim men and boys at Srebrenica and terrorised the capital of Sarajevo in a 43-month siege during the 1992-1995 Bosnian War, will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Mladic joins his former political master, ex-Bosnian Serb President Radovan Karadzic, in serving a life sentence for masterminding ethnic bloodshed in the Bosnian war that left more than 100,000 dead and millions homeless.

He was convicted in 2017 on charges of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes, but appealed against both the verdict and sentence.

Lawyers representing Mladic had argued that the former general could not be held responsible for possible crimes committed by his subordinates and sought an acquittal or a retrial.

However a written summary of the appeals judgement today said it “dismisses Mladic appeal in its entirety..., dismisses the prosecution’s appeal in its entirety..., affirms the sentence of life imprisonment imposed on Mladic by the trial chamber.”

The appeals judges said that Mladic would remain in custody in The Hague while arrangements were made for his transfer to a country where he will serve his sentence. However it is not yet known where Mladic will serve out his jail time.

Additional reporting by agencies