Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Real Madrid defender Raul Asencio to stand trial after alleged sexual offence

The prosecutor is seeking a prison term of two-and-a-half years for Asencio, 22, over two crimes against privacy

Emma Pinedo
Thursday 18 September 2025 15:20 BST
Asencio has denied the allegations
Asencio has denied the allegations (REUTERS/Susana Vera)

Real Madrid defender Raul Asencio will face trial on charges of allegedly sharing a video of sexual content without consent, a Spanish court has said.

Three former members of Real Madrid's youth team will also appear before the judge, accused of recording and sharing sexual videos of two teenaged women – one of them underage – at a Gran Canaria beach club in June 2023.

The prosecutor is seeking a prison term of two-and-a-half years for Asencio, 22, over two crimes against privacy, since he received the recording and showed it to a friend, according to judicial documents.

One of the women accuses the four players, while the other victim has left Asencio, who was a Real youth-team player at the time of the alleged incident, out of her accusation.

Asencio will appear before a judge along with three former teammates
Asencio will appear before a judge along with three former teammates (AP/Bernat Armangue)

Asencio, who has denied the allegations, did not immediately respond to a request for comment made to Real Madrid.

Two of the other three players accused no longer play for the club.

In a statement in May, Asencio said he did not engage in behaviour that violated any women's rights to privacy and sexual freedom, and that he stood accused only of letting another person briefly watch footage.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in