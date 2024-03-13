For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Spanish police say they have arrested six members of a gang that specialised in targetting footballers’ homes in and around Madrid.

A National Police statement said the group selected their victims after studying photographs and videos of the houses posted by the players, family and friends on social media.

Police said the gang was responsible for eight robberies over the past two years in wealthy residential areas of Madrid.

In one of the burglaries last May, the group made off with watches and jewellery worth around 500,000 euro (£427,000), police said.

Police said the gang then tried to sell off the stolen goods on the black market.

Agents seized 10 watches, several pieces of jewellery, 3,300 euro (£2,818) in cash and two air guns in raids while making the arrests.

In 2022 Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal’s house in the Boadilla del Monte area of Madrid was targeted, following the burglary he said he believes footballers has become ‘easy targets’.

“They tried to access the house and they couldn’t because of the security system,” he told Salvame. “They were looking where they could access, but everything was closed. The security system did its job well.

“It was a big scare, but thank God we weren’t at home and nothing happened and that it’s the first time this has happened to me and I hope it’s the last.

“The investigation is in the hands of the Civil Guard and hopefully they can find them as soon as possible. Football players are an easy target. They know when we play and when we don’t. Hopefully, the State Security Bodies can lend us a hand in this regard, since we are clear targets for them.”

The names of the footballers targeted were not released by Spanish police.

The issue seems to be similar across Europe as in December last year Jack Grealish’s mansion was ransacked by burglars who fled the footballer’s home with £1million worth of stolen goods, including watches and jewellery.

The Manchester City star, 28, was playing against Everton when thieves broke into his £5.5million property in Cheshire.

Around ten of the footballer’s relatives were said to be in the property at the time and were apparently alerted to the intrusion after the footballer’s dogs went “mad”. They hit panic buttons, triggering a scramble by police, who could find no trace of the burglars.

His family had apparently gathered to watch his 3-1 victory over Everton on television.

A source told The Sun: “The family are really shaken. The gang took a lot of watches and jewellery.

“They executed their raid when Manchester City were playing live on TV and all his family had gathered downstairs to cheer him on.

“No one was injured but there was a lot of panic.”