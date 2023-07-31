For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tributes poured in for 30-year-old French "daredevil" Remi Lucidi who loved to climb skyscrapers – often without a harness.

Lucidi was at the Tregunter Tower complex in Hong Kong when he fell to his death from the 68th floor after reportedly getting trapped outside a penthouse.

Lucidi began climbing skyscrapers in 2016 and travelled the world attempting to scale tall buildings.

His Instagram profile, where he went by the username Remu Enigma, is a gallery of hair-rising images of Lucidi posing at the top of high-rise scaffolding and buildings in several countries, including Ukraine, Dubai, Bulgaria, and France.

(Remi Lucidi/ Instagram)

He turned 30 this February and commemorated the milestone by posting his picture with a cake emoji in the caption.

In a photo posted on 16 July, Lucidi took a selfie while hanging off the stairs of the top of a building in Gabrovro, Bulgaria. He captioned the picture: “Life is too short to chase unicorns.”

In most of the images and videos posted from his account, which has over 5,200 followers, he can be seen clinging to the spires of tall buildings without any protective gear.

Last year he shared footage of him balancing on the edge of a 980-foot-high chimney in France without any harness.

Lucidi’s last post on Instagram is from six days before his death, where he shared a photo of Times Square in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong. That post is now filled with comments of people, expressing shock at his demise.

“Stakes are high searching for amazing experiences. Eternal respect rest in peace,” wrote one user.

“Lived his life to the fullest always seeking adventure, didn’t let fear get in the way,” added another person. “Life is truly short, rest easy brother... .”

While not much is known about Lucidi's family, his hostel owner in Tsim Sha Tsui described him as a "healthy and fit and happy-faced" person.

"He told me he was going to hike a mountain when I asked where he was going. He said he wanted to hike a lot when he was here," Gurjit Kaur told South China Morning Post.

“I feel very sad,” the owner added.

According to investigators, Lucidi arrived at the building in the evening and told the security guard that he was visiting a friend on the 40th floor.

He is believed to have made his way to the top floor and reportedly got trapped outside and frantically started knocking on a window, startling a maid inside.

Surveillance footage shows Lucidi taking the lift to the 49th floor before taking the stairs to the top. He was last seen knocking on the building's windows calling for help.

The stuntman then lost his footing and fell, dying instantly.

According to reports, the French consulate has been informed of Lucidi’s death while the Hong Kong police are investigating the incident.