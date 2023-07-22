Wildfires on Greek island of Rhodes force hundreds of holidaymakers to evacuate

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hundreds of holidaymakers have been forced to evacuate their hotels on the Greek island of Rhodes due to wildfires.

A blaze, which has been burning on the island for five days, has forced authorities to order an evacuation of four locations, including two seaside resorts.

The wildfire had been confined to the island’s mountainous centre, but aided by winds, high temperatures and dry conditions, it spread on Saturday toward’s the island’s central-eastern side.

Local media reported the fires had reached three hotels, which had already been evacuated.

Fire Service spokesman Yannis Artopios said on Saturday afternoon that residents of four localities were sent SMS messages to evacuate - in two places they were told to move to the north east and in two others to the south west.

Mr Artopios said that more than 200 firefighters and 40 fire engines were operating on the ground, assisted by three planes and five helicopters.

The force includes 31 firefighters from Slovakia, with five fire engines.

The main front of the fire is a triangle, with two of its points near the sea and one in the mountains. On maps, each side of the triangle appears more than six miles long.

Three coast guard vessels, plus one from the army, were evacuating people from two beaches. Twenty private boats were also assisting, and the Greek navy was sending a vessel.

Firetrucks line up as firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire burning on Rhodes Island, Greece (via REUTERS)

The blaze is Rhodes is the most fearsome of several blazes ongoing around Greece.

The fire north west of Athens and one near Sparta were subsiding, said Mr Artopios, although weather conditions, including temperatures set to reach 45C on Sunday and low humidity, mean there is a risk more wildfires might break out.

The Fire Service has designated almost the whole eastern part of the mainland, plus the islands of Evia and Rhodes, as well as large swathes of the south west, as category five, the highest for the risk of fire outbreaks on Sunday.

There will be a brief respite in the heatwave on Monday, but it will resume on Tuesday and could last until at least Friday, meteorologists have said.

Firefighting forces from eight EU countries are either operating or due to arrive soon, Mr Artopios said.

Israel, Jordan and Turkey have also sent reinforcements, mostly aerial equipment.

Firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire burning near Laerma, Rhodes Island (via REUTERS)

James Hall, a British tourist on the island of Rhodes, told Sky News: “It was quite a bit of madness this morning. We noticed smoke and ash coming down and we got the government text, pretty much telling us to evacuate.

“And we walked south, as far as we could…We dragged our suitcases for two hours in the 40 degree heat.

“We’ve had no communication from EasyJet or any of the airliners about what we should do. I think we are going to miss our plane.

“Honestly it was bizarre, if you are in a wheelchair or on crutches, the chances of you getting out in a timely manner was almost nil.

“We got instruction to go the beach but we decided to keep walking. The sheer volume of smoke I don’t imagine it’s particularly safe right now.”

Tourists posted videos of their evacuations on social media, as they described the scenes and the experiences of their families.

“Currently stranded in #Rhodes escaping the wildfires on foot - left everything at the hotel and fled with towels across our faces”, said Paul Kalburgi on Twitter.

“My youngest just told me he doesn’t want to die. No news from any authorities. Terrifying situation here.”

Another Twitter user, John Hughes, complained to their airline Jet2, saying: “Jet2 where are you? No help, contact or guidance.

“Had to walk 4 mile in the heat across dirt tracks in smoke and ash with a 5 year old. No possessions”.