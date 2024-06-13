Watch live: Sunak and G7 leaders pose for family photo in Italy

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Rishi Sunak and other G7 world leaders pose for a family photo in Italy on Thursday, 13 June.

The prime minister is taking a break from general election campaigning to head to the summit in Puglia, Italy, where he is set to announce new funding for war-torn Ukraine.

The summit will be focusing on issues such as global conflicts, the spread of artificial intelligence, and climate change.

Leaders attending the summit include France’s Emmanuel Macron, Germany’s Olaf Scholz and US president Joe Biden.

Mr Sunak will be in Borgo Egnazia resort until Saturday.

“From Ukraine to the Middle East, we will be discussing significant global threats at the summit,” Mr Sunak said in a statement.

“Such threats are why it is so vital to strengthen the UK’s national defence, through our commitment to spend 2.5 per cent of GDP on defence by 2030.”

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will also be at the resort, which is near Fasano, in the Puglia region of southern Italy.

His appearance comes after he and Sir Keir Starmer faced tough questions from audience members as they took part a leaders debate on Sky News.

The PM was booed after claiming the junior doctors’ strike had an impact on NHS waiting lists, while the Labour leader was branded a “political robot.”