Abramovich jet activity tracked as Chelsea owner pictured in Tel Aviv airport

A jet linked to the sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich has touched down in Moscow, shortly after flying to both Israel and Turkey.

The British government sanctioned Mr Abramovich last week as part of wider western attempts to pressure Vladimir Putin into ending his war in Ukraine. The EU also intends to target him financially over his allegedly close relationship with the Russian president.

Mr Abramovich, who denies having strong ties to the Kremlin, was pictured in Tel Aviv airport on Monday, the first time he has been spotted in public since being sanctioned by the UK.

The 55-year-old’s current whereabouts are not known. However, the plane that brought him to Israel reached Moscow early on Tuesday morning after a short lay-over in Istanbul, according to FlightRadar24 data.

Israel, which is attempting to act as a peace broker between Ukraine and Russia, has not brought sanctions against any Russian oligarchs.

But its foreign minister Yair Lapid was keen to stress that said his country “will not be a route to bypass sanctions imposed on Russia by the United States and other western countries”.

Last week, Israel’s national Holocaust museum, Yad Vashem, cut ties with Mr Abramovich, who also has Israeli citizenship, following Britain’s action against him.

Shortly before he was sanctioned by the UK, Mr Abramovich expressed his desire to sell Chelsea football club, which he bought in 2003.

This sale has now been suspended and the club is operating under a special government licence, subject to certain restrictions.

A British transport ministry source last week said it was looking for helicopters and jets owned by sanctioned oligarchs. Elsewhere in Europe, some of their properties and yachts have been seized.

Additional reporting by Reuters

