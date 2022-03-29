Roman Abramovich seen at Ukraine peace talks despite reported poisoning

He was suffering symptoms of suspected poisoning after a meeting in Kyiv at the start of March

Shweta Sharma
Tuesday 29 March 2022 10:58
Comments
<p>Abramovich is seen at the start of Ukraine peace talks in Turkey</p>

Abramovich is seen at the start of Ukraine peace talks in Turkey

(Screengrab/RT)

Roman Abramovich has been seen attending peace talks in Turkey between delegations from Ukraine and Russia on Tuesday, despite reports that he suffered symptoms from a poisoning attempt at an earlier round of negotiations.

The Russian oligarch was seen sitting in the front row as two teams sat down facing each other at the long table in the Turkish presidential office, footage showed.

Mr Abramovich’s attendance at the talks was confirmed by three anonymous sources with the knowledge to Reuters after he was seen in the videos talking to the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

He was seen adjusting his headphones to listen to the president’s speech launching the peace negotiations, Turkish and Russian TV visuals showed.

Mr Erdogan is mediating the first face-to-face talks between Ukraine and Russia in more than two weeks for what he called “ concrete results and progress” in deescalating the tensions.

Recommended

It comes after it was reported that Mr Abramovich and some Ukrainian peace negotiators suffered symptoms of suspected poisoning after a meeting in Kyiv at the start of March.

He developed the symptoms of red eyes and peeling skin on their faces and hands, sources familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal and investigative news outlet Bellingcat.

More follows

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in