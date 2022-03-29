Roman Abramovich has been seen attending peace talks in Turkey between delegations from Ukraine and Russia on Tuesday, despite reports that he suffered symptoms from a poisoning attempt at an earlier round of negotiations.

The Russian oligarch was seen sitting in the front row as two teams sat down facing each other at the long table in the Turkish presidential office, footage showed.

Mr Abramovich’s attendance at the talks was confirmed by three anonymous sources with the knowledge to Reuters after he was seen in the videos talking to the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

He was seen adjusting his headphones to listen to the president’s speech launching the peace negotiations, Turkish and Russian TV visuals showed.

Mr Erdogan is mediating the first face-to-face talks between Ukraine and Russia in more than two weeks for what he called “ concrete results and progress” in deescalating the tensions.

It comes after it was reported that Mr Abramovich and some Ukrainian peace negotiators suffered symptoms of suspected poisoning after a meeting in Kyiv at the start of March.

He developed the symptoms of red eyes and peeling skin on their faces and hands, sources familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal and investigative news outlet Bellingcat.

