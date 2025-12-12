Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

European country confirms first leprosy cases in more than 40 years

Two more people are being tested for the disease

Luiza Ilie
Friday 12 December 2025 14:00 GMT
Romania has recorded its first confirmed cases of leprosy in more than 40 years.

The European Union state said it had found two masseuses with the disease at a spa in the northwestern city of Cluj.

Two more people were being tested, and the two confirmed cases - both Indonesian nationals aged 21 and 25 - were being treated, the health ministry added.

Health Minister Alexandru Rogobete said customers at the spa should not worry, as the disease requires extended exposure to pass on.

Signs of leprosy

WHO

The disease manifests commonly through skin lesions and peripheral nerve involvement.

Leprosy is diagnosed by finding at least one of the following signs:

  • definite loss of sensation in a pale (hypopigmented) or reddish skin patch
  • thickened or enlarged peripheral nerve, with loss of sensation and/or weakness of the muscles supplied by that nerve
  • microscopic detection of bacilli in a slit-skin smear

One of the patients had recently returned from Asia, where she had spent a month with her mother, who was currently in hospital with the same disease, Rogobete was quoted as saying by state news agency Agerpres.

Authorities had shut down the spa pending an investigation, health officials said.

Romania's last confirmed case of leprosy - also known as Hansen's disease - was detected 44 years ago, the ministry said.

